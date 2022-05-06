Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly shares a BTS picture with ladkewalas; Fans call them 'Perfect family'

Anupamaa has become one of the top-rated shows on small screens. It features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. The couple has become quite popular on social media and their fans lovingly call them MaAn. Now the present plot of the show is focusing on the wedding preparations of Maan. Recently, Mika Singh had also made a grand entry into the show. Mika Singh appears as Friend of the Groom, ‘Anuj’, energizing the whole #MaAn Sangeet!

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly is quite active on social media and often shares BTS pictures of Anupamma with her fans. Today the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture that includes Aneri Vajani, Gaurav Khanna, and Deepak Gheewala. Sharing this picture, in the caption, Rupali writes, 'The Kapadia’s'. In this picture, we can see all are decked up for the wedding festivities of Maan. They all are wearing traditional outfits and look good as they pose for the picture. Fans dropped heart emojis under this picture and called them ' Perfect family'.

Presently, Rupali Ganguly is seen in the show Anupamaa and she is also shooting for a mini-series Anupama: Namaste America, in which she is playing her 17 years younger self. 'Anupama - Namaste America' is a prequel to the TV show 'Anupamaa' streams on Disney+ Hotstar. She shared in an interview with IANS, “Juggling between the shoots of TV serial and 'Anupama- Namaste America' at the same time was a bit of a challenge but when you are with expert producers like Rajan Shahi and Ishika Shahi, you feel well taken care of. The entire team of 'Anupamaa' was simultaneously shooting for both shows for the past couple of days but they made sure we never felt over-worked and had enough breathing space.”

Also Read: 5 Reasons why you must watch Rupali Ganguly starrer web series Anupama- Namaste America