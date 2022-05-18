Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly shares her character's bridal look as she decks up for MaAn's wedding; PICS

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP chart for two years now. This popular daily soap is one of the most loved shows amongst the audiences. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles, and this family drama has been garnering an overwhelming response from the audience because of its storyline. It is celebration time for the Shah family and the Kapadias as their beloved couple Anupama and Anuj are all set to tie the knot. The chemistry between Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj has swooned the audiences. The current plot of the show is focusing on the wedding of Anuj and Anupamaa.

Today, Rupali Ganguly has taken to her Instagram handle and shared her bridal look as she gears up for her wedding in the show. Ditching the stereotypical heavy bridal lehengas, Rupali has opted for a bright white lehenga and on it, she draped a bandhani red dupatta that consists of a heavy border. She looked resplendent and accessorized her outfit by wearing a heavy necklace, earrings, and matching bangles that made exquisite additions to her look. She also added a matha patti, a nath, and a Kamar patta that enhanced her bridal look. Sharing these pictures, Rupali captioned, "Anupamaa Here comes the bride".

Yesterday, Gaurav Khanna also unveiled his royal groom look and was seen wearing a red all-overwork sherwani and red stole along with it. He paired it with white pyjamas and maroon footwear. Gaurav had also worn a green turban and a beaded necklace.

Speaking of the show, recently, the makers of Anupamaa also released a prequel of the show, titled 'Anupama: Namaste America' that airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

