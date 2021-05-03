Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey & team excited about returning with new episodes of their show

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey shared a post on social media as they dropped hints about new episodes of Anupamaa.

The COVID 19 cases have been on a significant high and it has taken a massive toll on not just normal life but also on the entertainment industry. As the cases continue to witness a surge, the shootings of several television shows were stalled for around two weeks. Amid this was Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa which also faced the effects of the second wave of Coronavirus as several members of the cast, including Rupali, Sudhanshu, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, producer Rajan Shahi etc, were tested positive for the deadly virus. Now as per a recent update, the family drama is all set to return with fresh episodes.

Yes! You read it right. Anupamaa’s new episodes will be going on air tonight and the entire team of the family drama is quite elated about it. Rupali, who plays the titular role in the show, shared a video on her Instagram account and dropped hints about the new episodes of the show. She captioned the post as, “Jai Shri Krishna. Aaj raat bitaiyega Anupamaa aur Shah parivaar ke saath.” Later Sudhanshu Pandey and Paras Kalnawat also shared similar posts on their respective social media handles.

Take a look at Rupali Ganguli’s post for Anupamaa:

Check Sudhanshu Panday's post here and Paras Kalnawat's post here:

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has been one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The family drama has been ruling the TRP charts since the first day itself and continues to reign the list till now. In fact, Rupali’s performance in the show has been winning a lot of appreciation from the audience.

