Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's heart gutting and emotional performance wins her praises
Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly in a titular role alongside Sudhanshu Pandey broke its previous records to take the number 1 spot recently. The show witnessed a high point with Anupamaa finding out the truth behind Vanraj and Kavya's relationship. Following the revelation, she collapses and goes into a shock. Later, she will be seen going berserk seeing Vanraj and will try to move away from him. The family will be left heart broken as they are unable to understand what happened to Anupamaa.
In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa will be seen taking a stand for herself for the first time. Vanraj will try to impose on Anupamaa that what she saw was not true. Unlike the previous Anupamaa, this time she doesn't give in. Instead, she will rise and warn Vanraj to not impose himself on her. From hereon, she says that the decision of this relationship lies in her hand and not his. She will throw him out of the room and will decide to take the reins in her hands.
@TheRupali and #Anupamaa team
Your Show deserves to be no. 1 in BARC Ratings. https://t.co/KqfBGwdOWo
— Shloka Saswati (@SaswatiShloka) October 23, 2020
Today’s episode made me cry ! #rupaliganguly is so underrated yaa. #anupamaa
— Garvita Garg (@garvitagarg) October 23, 2020
Because of reviews, I watched today's episode of #Anupamaa and its was actually so good. The way those kids handled their mother. Rupali was TERRIFIC today.
— (@DadiKiKulfi) October 23, 2020
@TheRupali at her best in today's episode of Anupamaa. What an incredible acting. Can't get over it. So emotional
Jus wow wow n wow #anupamaa #bestfamilyshow
— Tina Shah (@tinashah99) October 23, 2020
Rupali nailed in today's episode #Anupamaa
— (@ripsahiba) October 23, 2020
Had stopped watching #Anupamaa long back but reviews made me watch today's epi. Anupama's heart break literally tear me apart.. it was beautifully portrayed by rupali mam! Also her three kids.. they're phenomenal too. Pakhi trying to calm her mother down & singing lullaby was
— (@meghacreations_) October 23, 2020
OMG #Anupamaa was so sad today
that Lori scene with Anupamaa & her kids #rupaliganguly was fantastic
— special master (@special_master_) October 23, 2020
The show airs at 10 PM on Star Plus.