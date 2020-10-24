Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's heart gutting and emotional performance wins her praises

Rupali Ganguly and team put forward a great performance in the last few episodes of Anupamaa. Fans cannot stop praising them.

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly in a titular role alongside Sudhanshu Pandey broke its previous records to take the number 1 spot recently. The show witnessed a high point with Anupamaa finding out the truth behind Vanraj and Kavya's relationship. Following the revelation, she collapses and goes into a shock. Later, she will be seen going berserk seeing Vanraj and will try to move away from him. The family will be left heart broken as they are unable to understand what happened to Anupamaa.

In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa will be seen taking a stand for herself for the first time. Vanraj will try to impose on Anupamaa that what she saw was not true. Unlike the previous Anupamaa, this time she doesn't give in. Instead, she will rise and warn Vanraj to not impose himself on her. From hereon, she says that the decision of this relationship lies in her hand and not his. She will throw him out of the room and will decide to take the reins in her hands.

