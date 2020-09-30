  1. Home
Anupamaa: Rupali, Sudhanshu channel their inner Disha Patani, Salman Khan & groove to Slow Motion; See Photos

Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa) and Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj) aka AnuRaj are all set to enthrall fans with a dance performance in the upcoming episode. The duo will groove on Salman Khan, Disha Patani's peppy track Slow Motion from the movie Bharat.
Anupamaa and Vanraj aka AnuRaj shake a leg on Salman Khan and Disha Patani's song 'Slow motion'
Anupamaa began its journey on Television on July 13 (2020). Starring Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa) and Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj) in the lead roles, the Star Plus show brought a relatable tale of a housewife. The show chronicles around the housewife's struggles, her family, her dreams, and changes in life as she sets out to explore her individuality. Since the very beginning, with its intriguing storyline, Anupamaa has kept fans hooked to the screens. The show's consistent TRP ratings are proof of its popularity. 

Apart from Anupamaa's struggles, what has connected the viewers to the show is her loving bond with Vanraj. The duo has their differences, but they also are completely in love with one another.  Their romantic moments are quite relatable, and it shows that there is no age for romance and love. Now, in the upcoming episode of the show, Anupamaa and Vanraj aka AnuRaj are going to leave fans awestruck again with a special dance performance. 

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Kumkum Bhagya rakes in position, Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa, TMKOC hold their positions

Anupamaa and Vanraj will be seen matching steps together once again on the show and giving a glimpse of their amazing chemistry.  The couple will channel their inner Salman Khan and Disha Patani as they will groove to the foot-tapping number 'Slow Motion.' Yes, AnuRaj will dance on Salman and Disha's peppy track Slow Motion from the movie Bharat. They will flaunt their amazing dancing skills at Paritosh and Kinjal's engagement ceremony. Well, it would surely be a sight to see AnuRaj shake a leg together, as they are dressed in their best outfits for the function. 

Here's a sneak peek from the forthcoming track of Anupamaa: 

From fun-loving moments to family problems, Anupamaa has been entertaining fans with a relatable plotline. The show also features, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Tassnim Sheikh, Nidhi Shah, Shekhar Shukla, Anagha Bhosle, and Muskaan Bamne. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch the upcoming episode of Anupamaa? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa First Episode REVIEW: Rupali Ganguly elevates an average script with her tear jerking performance

