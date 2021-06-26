Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma shares quirky video about real life equation with co star Anagha & it’s unmissable

Madalsa Sharma, who plays the lead antagonist in Anupamaa, is winning hearts with her quirky video with Anagha Bhosale.

The show Anupamaa is at present topping the charts due to its immense popularity and gripping storyline. Since its inceptions, the show has managed to retain the attention of the viewers with its entertainment factor and regular twists in the show. Along with an intense and unique plot, Anupamaa has a great ensemble of cast which includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale, Muskan Bamne, and others. Interestingly, the cast shares a great connection with each other and often share BTS videos of the fun they do together.

Interestingly, Madalsa Sharma and Anagha Bhosale, who play the role of Kavya and Nandini respectively on the show, are often shown standing against each other in the show. However, the two actresses happen to be very good friends in the real-life. Giving a glimpse of their equation, Madalsa has shared a quirky video in which she and Anagha answer questions about their relations. She captioned the video as, “Kavya and Nandu in Real Life!!!!”. They both had worn black outfits and are looking spectacular in the video.

Madalsa Sharma is playing the role of the on-screen wife of Sudhanshu Pandey. She is shown as a jealous woman, who is very insecure about her marriage as her husband’s ex-wife, Anupama resides in the same house. The whole family is seen supporting Anupama (played by Rupali) and Kavya (Madalsa) is left alone to fend for herself and her husband, Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu). In real life, the actress is married to Mimoh Chakraborty, son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Credits :Madalsa Sharma instagram

