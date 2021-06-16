Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma wishes father in law Mithun Chakraborty on his birthday

Madalsa Sharma shared a picture of her father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty with a sweet message for him on his birthday.

Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma has wished her father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty on his birthday. She married his son Mimoh Chakraborty in 2018. Madalsa Sharma had been friends with Mimoh for a long time and eventually, they realised their love for one another. Their parents have known each other for decades. Today, the actress has shared a picture of the legendary actor, Mithun on his birthday. The highly acclaimed actor and former Rajya Sabha Member, has turned 71-years-old today. He is known for his performance in movies like Disco Dancer, Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, Agneepath among others. He has also appeared in numerous dance reality shows as a judge and special guest. The actor has a huge fan following due to his unique and energetic dance style and excellent acting skills.

Madalsa Sharma has shared a picture of Mithun from his younger days on her social media handle. She wrote along with the picture, “Happy Birthday!!!! We love you.” The actress shares a cordial bond with her father-in-law and has a lot of respect for him.

The actress started her career in 2009 with the Telugu film Fitting Master, which was a huge success and she was highly appreciated for her acting. She has worked in numerous other South Indian movies like Shourya, Aalasyam Amrutam, Pathayeram Kodi and others. The actress had made her Bollywood debut with Angel and worked in other movies like Samrat & Co, Paisa Ho Paisa and more. She is presently playing the role of Kavya in the top-ranking TV show Anupamaa. The actress is appreciated for her acting chops. She is also lauded for her impeccable fashion sense and her fans love her stylish sarees in the show.

