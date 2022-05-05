Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna form the perfect onscreen pair as they twin in black; PHOTO

Anupamaa has become one of the most popular and top-rated shows on small screens. It features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. The couple has become quite popular on social media and their fans lovingly call them MaAn. The present plot of the show is focusing on the wedding preparation of Anupama and Anuj. The actress recently shared a picture of herself and Gaurav Khanna dressed up crisply as they posed for the show.

In the picture shared by her, Rupali Ganguly is looking magnificent in a black shimmery saree along with black shimmery full sleeves. Her hair is opened and she had accessorized the look with studded earrings. Gaurav Khanna is seen standing beside her and he has sported a black formal suit with brown boots and glasses. The duo is looking stunning together and their pairing is highly appreciated by the audience.

See the photo here-

Presently Rupali Ganguly is seen in the show Anupamaa and she is also shooting for a mini series Anupama: Namaste America, in which she is playing her 17 years younger self. She shared in an interview with IANS, “Juggling between the shoots of TV serial and 'Anupama- Namaste America' at the same time was a bit of a challenge but when you are with expert producers like Rajan Shahi and Ishika Shahi, you feel well taken care of. The entire team of 'Anupamaa' was simultaneously shooting for both shows for the past couple of days but they made sure we never felt over-worked and had enough breathing space.”

