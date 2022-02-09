Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly dons a traditional attire and enjoys as she dances on Badhaai Do title track; VIDEO

Rupali Ganguly is among the most popular names of the television industry. She is presently seen as the protagonist of the daily soap Anupamaa. She is active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is fond of dancing and has shared numerous dance videos on her social media platforms. She had recently shared her dance video from upcoming movie of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, Badhaai Do.

In the video shared by Rupali, she had sported a beautiful green and golden work lehenga. She is seen dancing along with her brother Vijay Ganguly. The song has been choreographed by Vijay and Rupali expressed appreciation for her brother by dancing along with him on it. The actress shared in the caption, “My first reel with my brother Dancing to his choreography... Super proud of him for the fantastic work that he does! Chakachak and now this song !!! Loving it @vijayganguly P.S. I had to pester this reel out of him!! Do the Badhaai do hook step and tag us.. #BadhaaiDoChallenge, will share the ones I like on my stories”.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's pair in the show Anupamaa was hailed by fans. She often shares BTS dance videos. Few days back, she had shared a reel with Gaurav on a popular Kishore Kumar track, which was appreciated by her fans.



