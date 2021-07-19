Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly gives a glimpse of her on set fun as she recreates K3G dialogue with co star Alpana

Rupali Ganguly’s recent video with co-star Alpana Buch is grabbing the attention for all the right reasons.

Rupali Ganguly, who is currently winning hearts with her stint in Anupamaa, has been quite active on social media. For the uninitiated, the actress is seen playing the titular role in the family drama and her powerful performance has been grabbing a lot of attention. Interestingly, Rupali often takes to social media to give a glimpse of the fun she has on the sets of Anupamaa with her co-stars. Keeping up with this trajectory, the actress has once again taken to Instagram and shared a reel with Alpana Buch.

In the video, Rupali and Alpana were seen recreating a dialogue from ’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starring Kajol and Farida Jalal. The ladies were seen dressed as Anupama and Baa and were seen holding umbrellas giving a glimpse of the Mumbai rains. Both Rupali and Alpana were seen imitating Kajol and Farida and nailed it with their acting skills. The star captioned the video as, “Oh hello Mrs Brightley.. oh hello sugar!! Can you guess the movie? @alpanabuch19”.

Check out Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch’s video here:

Meanwhile, Anupamaa, which also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, has been ruling the TRP charts for months. Earlier, Rupali had stated that the family drama has given due recognition. “I feel blessed and am filled with gratitude for this opportunity to return to TV after seven years with a role like this and getting a chance to prove myself. I have been part of some fantastic shows and played great characters, including a double role in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi and a negative one in Sanjivani because I was bored of playing positive characters. Then I was inundated with negative characters, but I didn’t want to repeat myself. Every artiste vies for that one role, which takes her a level up, where people start recognising your work and acknowledging the fact that you are a good actor,” she added.

