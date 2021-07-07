Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly makes a statement in Banarasi saree & gives glimpse of the ‘Indian Woman’ in her

Rupali Ganguly was a sight to behold in her six yards of pure grace and her panache is commendable.

Rupali Ganguly has been over the moon as her current show Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts. The family drama, which features Rupali in the titular role opposite Sudhanshu Pandey, has managed to keep the audience intrigued with its interesting twists and turns. And while Rupali’s stint in Anupamaa has managed to win hearts, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress is also seen dishing out major fashion goals with her unmissable panache in six yards of pure grace.

Rupali shared a beautiful picture of herself in a saree look and gave a glimpse of a true Indian woman. In the photo, the actress was seen wearing a Banarasi silk saree with an elephant brocade print on it and a matching blouse. Rupali had accessorised this look with a traditional gold temple jewellery. This isn’t all. Her makeup was all about the glam with smokey eyes and red lips and the gajra completed her look. Rupali captioned the image as, “She smiled, she knew, she tried,she fell, she struggled …. But she got up and walked again with her head held high…..and in the end, she knew it was all worth it! That's an Indian Woman for you!”

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly’s Post:

Meanwhile, Rupali is overwhelmed with the success of Anupamaa and feels that the show has given her the platform that she has always craved. “There were some people who thought that I was just a fluke. But with Anupamaa, they sat up, took notice, and admitted that there is somebody called Rupali Ganguly, who acts well. While Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai got me noticed, Anupamaa has given me the platform I’ve always craved. I am glad that I have left a mark. My epitaph will perhaps read — here lies Monisha Sarabhai and Anupamaa. Despite not being conventionally good-looking, I have finally been recognised for my talent,” the actress had stated in her conversation with The Times of India.

In fact, Rupali had also admitted being apprehensive about how the show will be received as playing a 40 plus protagonist and striking a chord with the audience isn’t a cakewalk. She asserted, “To be 40 plus and not have a 26-inch waist when you’re playing the lead can be challenging at times. I always wondered if it would work. You can’t predict the fate of a show. I still can’t believe it’s happening to me and hope the bubble doesn’t burst”.

