Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares a post on recycling things & reveals how 'Monisha Sarabhai lives by the rule'

Rupali Ganguly reveals how she reuses and recycles the old products on her social media handle. Read on to know more.

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular television stars, who is presently playing the role of Anupama in the highly popular daily soap ‘Anupamaa’. The actress is getting a lot of love and appreciation from the audience for her natural acting in the show. She is also active on social media and often shares pictures and videos to keep fans entertained. Rupali has recently shared a video in which she is seen shooting for a reel in her own unique way.

Rupali has shared a video in which she has to show that she is an Indian without telling it. Hence, she shared her innovative way of doing the same by showing that she believes in recycling everything. The TV star even gave a glimpse of her kitchen cabinet as she opened it to show that she has reused the containers for storing different items. She emphasised on the three R- reduce, reuse and recycle. She also said that she is inspired by Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Rupali wrote in caption, “We love to recycle everything! Now on a scale of 1-10 tell me how Indian are you? I totally believe and live by this rule and so did Monisha Sarabhai Also any valid ideas for reduce , Recycle and reuse?”

See video here:

Rupali Ganguly shot fame with the popular comedy sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Presently, she is playing the role of a middle-class woman, who is working hard to make her individual identity. The show ‘Anupamaa’ has a huge fan following.

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

