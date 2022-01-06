Anupamaa’s Sudhanshu Pandey on ego clashes with Gaurav Khanna: Can’t run show with one storyline

Anupamaa show is one of the most loved and watched content on television currently. The show has been managing to grab the top position even on the TRP list for months. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey have seen in the lead actors and the audience is in love with their onscreen chemistry. Though they are divorced in the show but the way they have portrayed their characters, fans call it ‘strong’. A few months back we have seen a new character entrance Anuj Kapadia in the show. The role is essayed by Gaurav Khanna. And now there is a report that Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav are not on talking terms and there is some ego clash between them.

DNA in its reports has mentioned that Vanraj Shah aka Sudhanshu Pandey has dismissed all such rumours. The actor was quoted saying, “At first people need to understand, that you can’t keep running the show with just one storyline. Earlier Apurva Agnihotri came into the show for some time. A newness is needed. It is a daily soap and it has to run for years. You just can’t be showing the same faces daily.” Recently, Sudhanshu was also not seen in the serial which further escalated the rumours.

The actor also said that he has been working in the industry for a long time and he never ego come in his way.

In the current episode, the audience are seeing Sudhanshu is doing business with Anuj’s sister Malvika. He has some planning in his mind and wants to focus only on that. Kavya on the other hand is jealous of Malvika and she thinks one-day Vanraj will throw her out for Malvika.

