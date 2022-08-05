Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh steps in to play Rupali Ganguly's on-screen son Samar; Drops a VIDEO with her

Anupamaa has been the top-rated show for a very long time, and it stars some of the most talented actors such as Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna. Another talented star has been cast in Anupamaa to play a pivotal role. Actor Sagar Parekh has now been roped in the show and will be seen essaying Rupali Ganguly's on-screen son Samar. The character of Samar was essayed by actor Paras Kalnawat from the inception of the show.

Now, Sagar Parekh has slipped into the shoes of Paras and will entertain the audiences by playing the role of this doting son. Today, Sagar took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with his on-screen mother Rupali Ganguly. In the caption, he wrote, "Anupama and Samar I promise i am not gonna let anyone down..! Watch me as Samar from today..! Seeking love and blessings". Rupali also dropped a comment on this video and wrote, "Welcome to a wonderful new beginning Welcome to Anupamaa".

Talking to ETimes, Sagar Parekh had said that Paras Kalnawat has already established the role, and he's under immense pressure to essay this character. Sagar also revealed that he has already shot his scenes with Rupali Ganguly and shared that she made him feel comfortable. The actor also confirmed that he never watched Anupamaa but his family watches it.

For the unversed, Paras Kalnawat's contract was terminated by the makers of the show because he signed the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 over Anupamaa, which is on a rival channel.

On the professional front, Sagar Parekh has been in the industry for the past six years and featured in series like Fanaa: Ishq Main Marjawan, Internet Wala Love, and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

