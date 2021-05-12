Anupamaa serial spoiler: Kavya feels insecure about the divorce of Vanraj and Anupama

Anupama promises Kavya that she will give divorce to Vanraj and then he will marry her. The family watches their past happy memories for the last time.

The most popular TV show, Anupamaa has been the favourite of the audience ever since it began. The interesting twists and turns of the show keep the audience hooked to it. The show revolves around the life of middle-aged woman Anupama, played by actress Rupali Ganguly, who faces various struggles in her life. As per the latest plot of the show, Anupama has fallen ill and she asks for Vanraj to marry Kavya. But Vanraj becomes emotional and now he doubting his decision to divorce Anupama.

When he tells everyone that he does not want to give divorce to Anupama, Kavya becomes hurt. She tries to take her life by attempting suicide. Anupama stops her and assures her that she will surely divorce Vanraj. She talks to Kavya and tells her that she has a long life ahead. Dr. Advait also is promised by Kavya to never do such a mistake again.

Kavya asks Anupama to stay with her and Vanraj to leave. She also shares with Anupama, the reason for giving up her life. Anupama asks Vanraj the reason for not getting divorced and shares that she wants the divorce without any delay.

Kavya requests Vanraj to not leave her and promises him to become a better person. She also pleads him to divorce Anupama. She also tells Nandini that she will be happiest after the divorce of Vanraj.

Later, Samar, Pakhi and Toshu become sad, hence Anupamaa comes home to cheer them. Vanraj thinks of Kavya wanting marriage, he feels unsure about what he wants. Anupama tries to stay strong but starts crying, so the family watches their old happy moments one last time on AV. Samar and Pakhi also dance to cheer up Anupama.

