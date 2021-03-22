Anupamaa Serial Update- Pakhi creates chaos on seeing Kavya at her home; refuses to enter Shah house

The popular TV show Anupamaa has a new twist with the return of Pakhi in the house. Pakhi refused to go to her home as she sees Kavya living there.

The recent episodes of the popular TV serial Anupamaa are full of drama and emotions. The return of Pakhi from her field trip comes as a shocker for her, as she sees Kavya in her house. She gets very angry when she realizes that Kavya has been living in her home with Vanraj. She starts crying and shouting in anger.

Seeing her emotional breakdown, Samar persuades her to go to his girlfriend Nandini’s house. Pakhi feels very hurt and backstabbed because of her parents and refuses to come back home. She says that she does not want to see Vanraj and Anupamaa's face. Her parents become highly worried and clueless about the situation as they are thinking about handling the situation.

Anupamaa requests her husband Vanraj to go to meet Pakhi at Nandini’s house and make her understand the situation. But Vanraj refuses to go to her place, as he is against the love of Samar and Nandini. Samar had invited her to Mahashivratri pooja without his consent and this has immensely agitated him.

On another track, Anupamaa and Vanraj take decisions over the issue of family and Kavya. It is shown that Kavya forces Vanraj to get the house papers in his name, for which is seen fighting with the family. Anupamaa steps aside on the matters of the house and lets it go for the sake of her family. Vanraj asks her to leave the house, but she stays back for her daughter Pakhi. This creates a strong clash between the two women.

Now the main question arises that, when and how will Pakhi come back to her home.

