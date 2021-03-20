Anupamaa Serial Update: Pakhi returning to the Shah house spoils Kavya's plans

The show Anupamaa has a new twist with the return of Pakhi to the Shah house. Kavya’s plan to oust Anupamaa gets foiled.

Anupamaa is currently the highest-grossing TRP show on Indian television. It is due to the intense drama in the present plot of the show. In the upcoming episode, Vanraj’s daughter comes back to Shah house and she finds Kavya staying in the house. It affects her and she became agitated. This creates an issue for the Kavya as Vanraj is emotionally attached to Pakhi, who wants to reunite her parents.

In an earlier plot, it was shown that Pakhi was having a hard time dealing with the divorce situation of her parents, which leads to her slipping into depression. Anupamaa and Vanraj realise this when she storms out of her home in anger. Vanraj feels guilty of causing trauma in the life of his daughter and decides to live with Anupamaa for helping her mental health get better. He sends her off on to a field trip to get her mind off this situation.

Pakhi has recently come out of depression and bursts out on seeing Kavya in her home. Now Vanraj does not want to hurt Pakhi again and create his bad image. However, Pakhi is not going to make it easy for Kavya.

In her absence, Kavya has made a place for herself in the Shah house as she gains the sympathy of Vanraj and Anupamaa by talking about her molestation situation. Kavya makes an evil plan to get Anupamaa to leave the house, in which she succeeds when Vanraj ousts Anupamaa from the house. Kavya becomes very happy thinking she can rule the house, but she is not able to do it. It is because Anupamaa stays back in the house for her daughter Pakhi, which creates stiff competition for Kavya.

