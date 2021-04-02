Anupamaa Show Update: Pakhi & Baa plan an outing for bringing Anupamaa & Vanraj together; Kavya makes a move

[The upcoming episode of the show Anupamaa leads to a family picnic, which is a plan by Pakhi and Baa to unite the couple. Kavya declares her marriage right after the divorce.node:summary]

Anupamaa is a very popular TV serial that airs on Starplus. The show revolves around the life struggles of a middle-aged woman Anupamaa, played by remarkable actress Rupali Ganguly. The latest plot of the show is displaying the emotional turmoil between the leads of the show Anupamaa and Vanraj as their divorce date is nearing. In an attempt to save their marriage from collapsing, their daughter Pakhi allies with Baa and comes up with an idea.

They make a family picnic plan where they will leave Vanraj and Anupamaa alone in the jungle for trekking and camping. But Vanraj refuses to go for a picnic. In this situation, Anupamaa talks to him and asks him to spend some time with his family. After much persuasion by her, Vanraj finally agrees to go.

Now Pakhi and Baa’s plan will be successful or not is yet to be determined.

In another scene, Kavya is shown highly angered by the holi instance as she sees Vanraj and Anupamaa getting closer. She does not like that Vanraj takes care of intoxicated Anupamaa and tucks her to sleep. He also cuts her call on the next morning. Thus Kavya decides to take an action at his behavior.

Kavya fastens the divorce of Anupamaa and Vanraj, and the date for signing the divorce papers comes. But Kavya is not satisfied by this and comes to the Shah mansion with surprising news.

She invites Anupamaa to her and Vanraj’s wedding right after the divorce. The marriage news shocks everyone. Anupamaa is also shaken by the news but she acts normal for the family.

Much more drama is yet to be unfolded in the upcoming episodes of the show.

