Anupamaa SPOILER: After betrayal from Vanraj, Anupama to throw her mangalsutra in havan

Anupamaa, which has been ruling the TRP charts, is all set to witness a new twist in the upcoming episode.

Star Plus’ popular family drama Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, has started with a bang and has been winning hearts with its storyline. In fact, Rupali’s performance has managed to strike the right chord with millions of hearts and the plot has kept the audience intrigued. While the show is raking an amazing TRP, it is reported that the upcoming episode of Anupamaa is coming up with an interesting twist. So far, we have seen that Anupama (played by Rupali) is in state of shock as she has got to know about Vanraj’s (played by Sudhanshu) extra-marital affair with Kavya (played by Madalsa Sharma).

In the upcoming episodes, while Anupama will run away from the room, Samar and the entire family, who are unaware of what transpired with her, gets worried to she her in a state of shock. On the other hand, Devika, who had seen Anupama running from the room, warns Vanraj of dire consequences if at all anything happens to Anupama. As everyone in the house is still enquiring Anupama about what happened, she will leave every shocked as she will throw her mangalsutra in the havan.

Interestingly, Rupali’s performance as Anupama has been winning her a lot of appreciation. Not just fans, but her co-stars have also been in awe of her acting prowess. Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Rupali’s on in the show, opined that no one could have done justice to Anupama’s role better than the actress. He even asserted that while he share a great bond with Rupali both on and off the screen, her performance in an emotional scene had even left him emotional.

