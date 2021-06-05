Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupama’s life is at stake as she undergoes an emergency surgery

The show Anupamaa is filled with new twists and turns as Anupama faints, following which she is rushed to hospital for immediate surgery.

The Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the top TRP serials. The cast comprises of Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale and Tassnim Sheikh. The latest plot of the show is filled with interesting twists and turns. After the marriage of Vanraj and Kavya, Anupama starts living with the Shah family in a separate room.

It is seen that Kavya apologises to Vanraj for creating a scene before the marriage. Vanraj also warns her that if she wants a happy married life with him, then she will have to behave properly with his family. He adds that he won't tolerate her drama in the case of his family. Sensing the graveness of the situation, Kavya says sorry to him and makes the situation between them better.

Meanwhile it is shown that Anupama becomes worried that the Shah family has to adjust with her in a small room. But the family assured her that they are fine with the situation. To distract her, the Shah family starts playing dumb charades and suddenly Anupama faints. Vanraj immediately rushes to her and asks Samar to contact Dr. Advait. He takes Anupama to a nearby hospital, where Advait informs the family that she needs an immediate surgery.

In the upcoming episodes, there will be more shocking twists. It is shown that Samar and Vanraj are crying outside the OT. Anupama is seen struggling for her life in the hospital.

