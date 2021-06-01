Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupama sends a stern warning to Kavya to keep away from her family

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will get to witness how Anupama takes a stand for her family and asks Kavya no to harm them. Amid all this, Kavya is left wondering about Vanraj being MIA.

The popular show, Anupamaa is witnessing quite a high-voltage drama over the past few days since buzz about Kavya and Vanraj's wedding began. While Anupama and Vanraj parted ways and Kavya finally is getting what she wanted, the family drama continues to grow. Now, in the upcoming episode viewers will get to see how Anupama and Kavya face off over the former's family. Kavya will be seen gearing up to marry Vanraj in the presence of the whole family and being excited about it. However, Vanraj goes missing and a worried bride Kavya calls Anupama about the same and tells her to come to the resort.

Since Kavya feels anxious about Vanraj being missing, she will be seen losing her temper and telling Anupama that if she doesn't come to the wedding venue, she will file a police complaint against her and the Shahs. Anupama will be seen listening to Kavya and reaching the resort. Post this, things between Anupama and Kavya will be seen going down hill as the latter will be seen trying to slap Samar. But, Anupama will be seen coming in between and stopping her from doing so. Not just this, she also will be sending out a strong warning to Kavya about staying away from her family. She will tell Kavya that if she ever thinks of harming her kids and her family ever again, then she will ensure that her and Vanraj's wedding never happens.

Confused and agitated, Kavya will be left hurt. Amid all this, what comes next in Kavya and Vanraj's life is yet to be seen. Also, Vanraj being missing in action has left a lot of questions unanswered in Kavya's mind. Amid this, viewers surely are in for some exciting episodes in the coming day for the popular family drama, Anupamaa. So stay tuned for more updates about the show.

