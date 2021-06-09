Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupama & the Shahs bid goodbye to Dr Advait as they head back; Kavya is restless

After struggling with her surgery, Anupama is all set to get better and head back home. However, in the upcoming episode, we will get to see how the Shahs bid adieu to Dr Advait while Vanraj and Kavya get into their own argument.

Over the past few days, the track of Anupamaa was primarily focused on Anupama and her struggle with her health issue. However, in the upcoming episode, things will change for the better for Anupama as she will be back to the resort for her recovery after surgery. Not just this, we will get to see how the Shahs will arrange a sweet welcome for Anupama after her surgery and Dr Advait will very much become a part of the celebration with everyone. However, as Anupama will return, Kavya will try to dampen her mood by insulting her. Vanraj will be seen stepping up for Anupama and asking her to leave Anupama alone.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will get to see the Shahs and Anupama bidding adieu to Dr Advait to head back to Ahmedabad. While the news of returning home leaves Kavya excited, Anupama will be seen hoping that all goes well once they reach back home. Anupama will be seen struggling with her emotions as she heads back as she is no longer a part of the family post her divorce from Vanraj. On the other hand, we will also get to see Kavya feeling restless as she will be wondering whether Vanraj's family will accept her as the daughter-in-law.

Shah family members also will be seen going through a similar turmoil thinking how Kavya is going to make their lives a living hell. It will be interesting to see what they do once they reach Ahmedabad. Will Anupamaa live with them? Will Vanraj stop her from going? Anupamaa's new journey will surely leave you excited. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

