Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupama shares her heartbreak with Devika, questions Vanraj's betrayal

Here's how Anupamaa will react once she comes to her senses after the shocking revelation of Vanraj and Kavya's relationship. Read.

Anupamaa with Rupali Ganguly in the titular role has been trending for all the right reasons. As the show nears 100 episodes, the makers made the biggest revelations, perhaps the highest point of the story. Anupama, who was happy with the anniversary celebrations, was forced to witness Vanraj's betrayal as he confessed his love to Kavya. This leaves her shocked resulting in her collapsing. The house-maker remains in shock over the revelation and will be seen sacrificing her mangalsutra in fire.

In the upcoming episodes, Anupama will be seen hyperventilating with all the stress and shock when her friend Devika will find her and hug her to ease her down. Devika will then drive a distressed Anupama to a secluded place and ask her to vent down all her emotions there. Anupama will shout and cry in shock and will later recount how in her attempt to keep her family happy, she has lost herself. She will also recount the number of times Vanraj insulted her and yet she went back to him because she was naive.

In the upcoming episodes, Vanraj will be seen telling Anupama that whatever she has been thinking is just a misunderstanding, but this time, the latter will give it back to him and take a stand for herself. Rupali has been slaying in these emotional outburst scenes and has been winning lot of praises.

