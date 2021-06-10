Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Babuji divides the house in three parts as they reach Ahmedabad & leaves Kavya shocked

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Kavya will be shocked to know about Babuji’s decision to divide the house into three parts.

Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead, has been witnessing some intriguing twists in the storyline. So far, we have seen that Kavya has managed to marry Vanraj despite the odds and the latter’s family hasn’t been pleased with this. On the other hand, the Shah family including Anupamaa and the newlywed Kavya (played by Madalsa) and Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu) are on their way back to Ahmedabad. Needless to say, Kavya is quite excited to start her life with Vanraj.

However, she is also a little concerned about the Shah family’s acceptance and is also in a mood for revenge to teach them a lesson. But little did she know about a major surprise awaiting her in Ahmedabad. In the upcoming episode, as the Shah’s reach Ahmedabad, Babuji names the house for Kavya and Vanraj. But there is a twist. The house has been divided into three parts. Babuji will reveal that one part of the house goes to Vanraj, the second goes to Dolly and while the last one goes to Anupama (played by Rupali). This decision of Kavya leaves shocked.

Now it will be interesting to see if Anupama will live with the Shah family or will she decide to move out of the house. On the other hand, it is worth a watch if Kavya will end up creating troubles for Anupama and the Shah family post her wedding with Vanraj. Clearly, the upcoming episode of Anupamaa is bringing an interesting twist for the audience.

