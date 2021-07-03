Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Kavya gets upset with Vanraj for buying a gift for Samar

The upcoming episode of Anupamaa will witness some celebrations as the Shah family gears up to celebrate Samar’s birthday.

Star Plus’ popular family drama Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead, has been one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The family drama, which has been ruling the TRP charts for months, has been witnessing some high voltage family drama after Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu) had married Kavya (played by Madalsa). So far, we have seen that the Shah family has been putting in all the efforts to plan a surprise birthday party for Samar to make his day special.

While Anupama (played by Rupali) and Vanraj wish Samar quietly after he fell asleep, Vanraj also decides to give him a gift. However, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the Shah family will be seen dancing to the song “Chote Tera Birthday Saya” as they surprised Samar on his big day. While everyone was having fun at the party, Kavya was visibly upset with Vanraj for a gift for Samar without discussing with her. Apparently, she is of the opinion that Vanraj should save for their kids too. O the other hand, Anupama will ask Baa she should agree to Samar and Nandini's marriage as Samar’s birthday gift.

It will be interesting to see if Baa will consider Anupama’s request and will give permission for Samar and Nandini’s wedding. On the other hand, we wonder if Kavya, who isn’t pleased with Vanraj’s gesture towards Samar, will create any new drama to ruin the celebration and how will Anupama handle the new twist in the family.

