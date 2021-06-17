Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Kavya gives up on household chores; Plans to hire a maid for her & Vanraj

The upcoming episode of Anupamaa will see Kavya struggling to balance her personal and professional life.

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, has been one of the most talked about family dramas on Indian television. The show had gone on air last year and has been ruling the TRP charts ever since. So far, Anupamaa witnessed major twists wherein Anupama (played by Rupali) divorced Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu) following which he went on to marry Kavya (played by Madalsa). Although the Shah family wasn’t happy with Vanraj-Kavya’s wedding, Bapuji still named one-third of the house on their name.

Interestingly, one-third of the house was also given to Anupama. To note, Anupama has established herself as an independent woman doing the chores while also going to the school, running online dance class and preparing for her dance academy. On the other hand, Kavya is struggling to strike a balance between family and work life. In the coming episode, she will be seen giving up on household chores and will decide to hire a full time maid. Interestingly, the catch is that the maid will only do her and Vanraj's work. However, Anupama does mark warn Kavya about handling a maid but the latter belittles her.

Meanwhile, Vanraj will once again get rejected in a job interview due to his age. However, he will be seen citing Anupama’s example of making it big with her determination. Looks like Vanraj is getting impressed by Anupama. On the other hand, with Anupama and Kavya living under the same roof, the family drama is likely to witness some high voltage drama in the coming days.

