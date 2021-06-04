Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Kavya starts mistreating Vanraj after the marriage

In Anupamaa, a new drama is all set to unfold as Kavya starts mistreating Vanraj for being unemployed after the marriage.

The most popular show on Indian television sets at present is Anupamaa, which has a huge fan following and the audience loves the plot of the show. The show comprises some of the highly talented actors in the main cast which includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, and many others. The plot of the show has brought several unexpected twists and turns in the last few days. After the divorce of Anupamaa and Vanraj, Kavya asks Vanraj to marry her.

Despite numerous obstacles and confusions, Vanraj finally marries Kavya as she threatens him for it. Anupamaa feels puzzled seeing the behavior of Kavya and even questions her for forcing Vanraj. After the marriage, it is shown that Kavya starts creating troubles in the life of the Shah family. It is shown that Vanraj has no job and she has been always taunting him for it. But after the marriage, she goes overboard to insult him for the job. Kavya questions the capabilities and skills of Vanraj, as she warns him to get a job as soon as possible. It is seen that she has taken control over the Shah house as she is the only earning member in the family. She starts throwing tantrums at Vanraj, as his family and Anupamaa witness all the happenings from a distance.

It seems like Vanraj is getting back the same treatment he had once given to Anupamaa, but a lot of drama is yet to be unfolded in the show with Kavya ruling over Vanraj.

