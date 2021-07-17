Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Shah family to inaugurate Anupama’s dance academy & Vanraj’s cafe

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anupama and Vanraj will be seen looking forward to the inauguration of the dance academy and café respectively.

Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa, which features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, has been one of the most talked about shows on Indian television. The show has been ruling the TRP charts for months and has managed to keep the audience intrigued with its gripping storyline. Interestingly, Anupamaa has been witnessing a high voltage drama as Anupama (played by Rupali) and Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu) are set to start their new business respectively. However, Kavya (played by Madalsa) leaves no stone unturned to pull them down.

While Anupama has opened a dance academy, Vanraj has opened a café. Interesting, while Kavya wanted to decide the menu for Vanraj’s café, much to her surprise her Baa had already figured out what it's going to be. However, she once again taunted Baa saying that she might be a good cook, but she doesn't know the taste of youngsters. On the other hand, Vanraj had surprised Baa as he had named the café as Leela Ka Café which leaves Baa emotional and happy at the same time. While the Shah family is elated about Anupama’s dance academy and Vanraj’s Café, Kavya told them not to have their hopes high, because businesses fail at times and Anupama agreed with her on this.

Now, in the upcoming episode, the Shah family will be seen coming together for the inauguration of Anupama’s dance academy and Vanraj’s café. While Kavya has her doubts about this business venture, it will be interesting to see if Anupama and Vanraj will be able to run their business together.

