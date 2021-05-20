Anupamaa Spoiler alert: Vanraj affected by Anupamaa's closeness with Advait; Nandini’s secret gets revealed

Anupamaa gets to know about her cancer but keeps a brave face, and Nandini’s secret is overheard by baa, which can ruin her engagement with Samar.

The plot of the famous TV serial Anupamaa is up for a major plot twist with the divorce of Anupamaa and Vanraj. It is also shown that the main lead of the show, Anupamaa, is facing major health problems as she is diagnosed with a tumor in her ovaries. The role of Anupamaa is played by the famous actress Rupali Ganguly. As per the plot, Anupamaa gets to know about health problems but does not let anyone know. On the other hand, Vanraj starts acting rudely with Anupamaa, and it appears like he is impacted by the friendship of Anupamaa with Advait. It is shown that Vanraj is unaware that Anupamaa has cancer.

As Nandini and Samar’s engagement day nears, everyone starts worrying as Anupamaa is not living with them anymore. They are confused about managing things. The family gets into an argument, and Samar hopes for things to calm down. But the problem arises when she asks Samar to tell his family that she cannot become a mother. But he insists on informing the family members after the engagement as well. Later, Nandini tells her Anupamaa that she cannot bear a child, but Baa overhears her. She creates a scene over this piece of news. After finding this out, would Baa allow the engagement of Samar and Nandini or not is yet to be determined.

Anupamaa show features remarkable actors like Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd.

