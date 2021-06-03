Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Vanraj and Kavya finally get married; Shah family refuses to live with them

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will get to see how the Shah family goes on to side with Anupama and declare to newly married Kavya and Vanraj that she will always be their daughter-in-law. Vanraj and Kavya will be left in a fix.

The popular show, Anupamaa is going through a series of interesting twists since the track about Vanraj and Kavya's marriage has begun. Now, in the previous episode, we saw how Anupama comes to take a stand against Kavya for her family after she tries to hit Samar. Even Vanraj, who was missing ahead of his wedding with Kavya, finally returns. Now, in the upcoming episode, we will get to see Vanraj and Kavya finally tying the knot at the resort in the presence of the Shah family.

Though Vanraj initially refused to marry Kavya, when Anupamaa says that he should do what he always wanted to do and marry Kavya, he agrees to tie the knot. We will get to see that once the wedding gets over, Babuji will arrive at the resort. Seeing Babuji, Vanraj will be seen leaving his new bride to take his blessings. However, Babuji will tell Vanraj not to leave his wife Kavya alone as he married her. On the other hand, Kavya will also be seen taunting Anupama and asking her to check out her mangalsutra.

However, unaffected by Kavya, Anupama will be seen telling her that she is wearing it only because she removed it in the first place. Not just this, we will also get to see Baa telling Kavya that for her, Anupama will always be her daughter-in-law and nobody can take her place. The Shah family will then refuse to live with them. Amid all this, the newly married couple is left bewildered. Now, what will become of Vanraj and Kavya after the wedding remains to be seen in the next episode of Anupamaa.

