Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Vanraj donates blood to Anupama after she struggles for life in the hospital

Anupamaa featuring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead role has been winning the audience’s hearts for a long time. The show will be witnessing a major twist in the upcoming episode.

Popular show Anupamaa is back on the top position in the TRP charts. The show’s upcoming twists and turns are keeping the audience glued to the television screen. A high voltage drama is going on in the show. As per the current track, the lead character Vanraj Shah has got married to his girlfriend Kavya but his marriage has brought a lot of changes. His parents have left him and went to stay with his ex wife Anupama. This made him feel very sad and he took out all his anger on Kavya.

But suddenly in the night, Anupama collapsed and she was rushed to the hospital immediately. Vanraj also rushed to the hospital to see her. In the hospital, he sees Anupama is unable to breathe properly and is struggling for her life. The doctor then said that she has to undergo surgery as she was suffering from cancer. During the surgery, the doctors needed blood for Anupama and Vanraj was quick to help them with it since their blood groups were the same.

Then only Kavya comes to the hospital to see Vanraj and is shocked to hear that he is the one who donated blood for Anupamaa. She later taunts Vanraj for the same.

On the other hand, she prepared kheer on her first day in the Shah family post marriage. She gives it to Babuji who puts it near the Tulsi plant, this upsets Kavya and she yells at him. But Babuji informs her about the importance of the Tulsi plant and also tells her that he will have it later.

Will she survive? Will Anupamaa fight death and come back? To know what happens next keep watching "Anupamaa".

Also Read: Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupama’s life is at stake as she undergoes an emergency surgery

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×