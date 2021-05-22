Anupamaa SPOILER Alert: Vanraj goes back to his old ways to seek revenge, finds faults and insults Anupama

In the upcoming episode of the popular show Anupamaa, we will get to see Vanraj treating his now 'ex' wife in a terrible manner like before. Will he ever learn is what viewers may end up wondering after the upcoming episode.

The popular Star Plus show, Anupamaa has taken a new turn as the main couple, Anupama and Vanraj have officially been divorced. Soon after the divorce, Vanraj will be seen going back to his old ways and will stop being nice to everyone, including his 'ex' wife Anupama. While the past few episodes showed how Vanraj had become soft towards Anupama, post the divorce, he will be seen going back in revenge mode and the reason behind is none other than Kavya.

Yes, Kavya will once again cause a misunderstanding between Anupama and Vanraj by telling the latter that his ex-wife is closer to Advait. In the upcoming episode we will see that while Anupamaa is practising dance, Vanraj will come and throw the speaker. He will be seen yelling at her and telling her that it's because of her that he missed getting a job. It may leave viewers wondering as to why Vanraj is back to his rude old self. But, behind all that anger, Kavya is the reason.

In the previous episodes during the week, the track was focused on Nandini and Samar's engagement. While Nandini's secret of not being able to conceive came out and left Vanraj and Baa furious, Anupama stood by her. She even stood against Baa and Vanraj when they decided to call off the engagement. This also added to Vanraj's anger towards Anupama and now, Kavya too has planted a misunderstanding in his mind.

Will Vanraj realise his mistake once he gets to know about Anupamaa's cancer? Will he ever learn that his reactions are not always justified? Will Baa and the others regret behaving rudely to Anupamaa? To know what happens next, keep watching "Anupamaa".

