Anupamaa SPOILER: Anuj fires Kavya from the job, Vanraj accuses Anupama for it

Star Plus’s show Anupamaa is gearing up for a high voltage drama. After the incident at the garba event, Anupama knows that Baa and Vanraj will create another chaos on seeing her. The next morning, when she was leaving for work just then Kavya insists on going with her as it's her first day at work. Once they reach, Kavya goes inside Anuj's office and he warns her to knock the next time when she comes. Later, Kavya discusses ideas for promotions and says doing it online will be the best.

But when Anuj asks Anupama for her opinion she tells him that offline is better. Kavya gets irritated because and creates a big drama at work in front of the other employees. She tells them that Anuj is in love with Anupama and agrees with her on everything even when she has no business sense. Unfortunately, Anuj hears all this and fires Kavya. He tells her that she has put herself into trouble with this. Kavya doesn't stop and calls Anuj Anupama's puppet.

Anupama tells her that she will slap her once again if she continues saying all these things. Kavya then goes to Vanraj's cafe and tells him what has happened. Meanwhile, Anupama is worried that Kavya will create a big drama at home too.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Vanraj accuse Anupama of firing Kavya. But she gives him a befitting reply and tells him that she will leave tomorrow morning with Anuj. In the morning, while Anuj waits outside the house, Vanraj stops Anupama from going, but she still leaves. Then we see Anuj and Anupama sitting outside a temple when Anupama asks him why he didn't get married all these years.

Meanwhile, at home, everyone is waiting for Anupama to come home as it's getting late. Vanraj is heard saying that he hopes Anupama is fine. To know what happens next, keep watching Anupamaa.

