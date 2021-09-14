Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj threatens to cancel the deal with Shahs

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa, which has managed to win hearts with its impressive storyline, has been witnessing some high voltage drama. The show witnessed a new twist lately after Anuj (played by Gaurav Khanna) entered Shahs’ life. And while Anupama (played by Rupali) has been having a great equation with him, their proximity left Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu) jealous. However, Anupama and Anuj continue to be great friends and share a great camaraderie despite all the odds.

While the Shahs have proposed the deal to Anuj, Anupama is of the opinion that she would be fine if he rejects their deal. Instead, she is happy she had tried. On the other hand, Anuj will be seen reminiscing his college days about he got to know that Anupamaa is married. Meanwhile, Mama ji will seek Anupamaa’s help at the café to prepare some dishes as there is low voltage. And while Anupama prepares the dishes, she is surprised to know that the dishes were ordered by Anuj. Later, Anuj and Anupamaa will engage in a fun conversation while Kavya and Vanraj look on.

Clearly, Vanraj is getting jealous again and Rakhi will be seen provoking him more. When the power came back, Anupamaa is surprised to see Vanraj and Kavya standing at the door. Anuj will tell them that his team advised him to see the place himself and this way he even got a chance to relish the food made by Anupamaa. Before leaving he will ask Anupamaa to show him her dance academy. While Paritosh will stop Anuj from seeing the café, Anuj will threaten to cancel all the proposals made by Shahs. It will be interesting to see how Anupama will deal with this situation in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa.

