Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama asks Vanraj to marry Kavya as he returns ahead of the wedding

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj is expected to take a stand about whether he wants to marry Kavya or not.

Popular family drama Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead, is witnessing some high voltage drama these days. So far, we have seen that ahead of Vanraj’s (played by Sudhanshu) wedding with Kavya (played by Madalsa Sharma), he goes missing which leaves Kavya furious. As she is keen to marry Vanraj, Kavya ends up threatening Anupama (played by Rupali) and the Shah family of dire consequences if Vanraj doesn’t come for the wedding. However, Anupama once again takes a stand for the Shah family and warns Kavya to stay away from them.

Meanwhile, Vanraj has contacted Anupama following which the latter asks him to return and also told him about the fuss created by Kavya. While Vanraj has returned, he told Kavya about his decision of not marrying her. But the upcoming episode will see another major twist as Anupama will be seen asking Vanraj to take a stand and marry Kavya as he always wanted to do that. This will certainly leave everyone shocked. Now, it will be interesting to see if Vanraj will take the plunge with Kavya or will take a step back from the mandap.

Meanwhile, Vanraj’s family isn’t really pleased with his relationship and his subsequent plan of marrying Kavya. In fact, they have even told him that they will not be attending the wedding. Needless to say, the upcoming episodes of Anupama will definitely see a lot of dramas unfolding as it is worth seeing how Vanraj, Kavya and Anupama’s story will unfold in the coming days.

