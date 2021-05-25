Anupamaa SPOILER: Anupamaa reveals her cancer diagnosis to Shah family; Leaves Vanraj shocked

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj will be seen handing over his wedding card to Anupamaa to make her feel jealous.

Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa has been one of the most loved popular dramas of Indian television. The show features Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead and the audience has been loving their camaraderie and the storyline of this family drama. In fact, Anupamaa has come up with some interesting twists in the storyline since its inception and has managed to rule the TRP charts for months now. Keeping up with this trajectory, the show is set to have another twist in the story.

So far, we have seen Anupama and Vanraj have called off their wedding. And while Anupama is busy with her own life, Vanraj, on the other hand, has grown rude and insecure towards Anupama and doesn’t leave a chance to insult her. Meanwhile, as Anupamaa is battling cancer, Advait informs her that she will have to undergo a major surgery and that it is high time for her to inform her family about her cancer diagnosis. In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa will be seen visiting the Shah family to share the news of her cancer diagnosis. While Vanraj is also present there, he fails to pay heed to her and ends up sharing his and Kavya’s wedding card to her to make her jealous.

Later, Samar informs Vanraj about Anupamaa’s cancer diagnosis once again which in turn leaves him shocked. Meanwhile, Kavya’s divorce date has arrived and while she will reach the court with Vanraj, Aniruddh will request her to give him another chance and cancel the divorce. While Vanraj is relieved that Kavya can’t force him to marry him, it will be interesting to see if he will apologise to Anupama for his behaviour.

