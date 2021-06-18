Anupamaa SPOILER: Everyone unhappy as Kavya hires full time maid; Will this create more issues?

The show is gearing up for more drama in the house. Kavya will be witnessing more problems in her marriage.

The popular show Anupamaa has been showing a lot of high voltage drama. Viewers have seen that Anupama and Vanraj have taken divorce and he is married to his girlfriend Kavya. But they are staying under in the same house. They are facing a lot of problems and keep on taunting each other. However, amid this Vanraj has started understanding Anupama better. He was rejected in an interview and was upset. Anupama understood and quickly lift his mood.

The track show Vanraj got rejected from a new job interview. Baa and Babuji tried to calm him down, but when Kavya forgot to ask him about it, he lost his cool. On top of that, she told him that she can't manage both work and home and wants to get a full-time maid, but Vanraj once again took his ex-wife’s example and asked her if Anupama can do it then why can't she. Their argument got a little ugly but at the end of it, Kavya said she won't work without a maid.

Meanwhile, Samar helps Anupama decorate her room, and they both dance to "Mere liye tum kaafi ho". She then sees Vanraj standing at the door and goes to talk to him. She tells him not to lose hope and keep trying. This brings a smile to Vanraj's face. While Kavya hires a new full-time maid. But everyone is unhappy. Will this create new issues in the house? To know what happens next keep watching Anupamaa.

