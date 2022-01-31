Anupamaa SPOILER: Malvika and Vanraj to finalise a place for Mumbai restaurant

Anupamaa has kept the audience hooked with its interesting storyline, and the Monday episode brought a new twist to the show. The episode started with Malvika coming to the Shah abode. She shouts Vanraj's name from the door which scares Kinjal and she drops the tea cups. Malvika apologises to everyone for this and tells them she had important news to share with Vanraj. She tells Vanraj that she is ready to launch their first restaurant in Mumbai. Just then the alarm on Vanraj's phone goes off and he tells Malvika that it's time for her medicines. He gives it to her while Malvika looks at him with admiration. Kavya comes there and tells them that she has to go to the office early. Vanraj tells the family that her attitude has changed since she got the job. Malvika too agrees. But Baa and Bapuji are worried that something big is going to happen.

Meanwhile, Anuj and Anupama are standing outside their office and are talking about Malvika and Vanraj. Anuj tells Anupama that he doubts Vanraj's intentions. Just then a speeding car comes and Anuj saves Anupama from getting hurt. It was Vanraj who was in the driver's seat and he apologises to them and tells them that Malvika was in a hurry that's why he had to drive fast. He tells them that thank god no one got hurt to which Anuj tells him that if someone would have gotten hurt the consequences would have been bad.

In the upcoming episode we will see that Anuj and Anupama find Malvika with a backpack, she tells them that she is going to finalise the place for their new restaurant. Later, Anupama asks Anuj if he will go out with her. Meanwhile, Vanraj tells Malvika that they have been offered a good deal and they should accept it, to which Malvika tells him that she needs Anuj, GK and most importantly, she needs Anupama.

To know what happens next keep watching Anupamaa. The show airs on Star Plus.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 28 January 2022, Written Update: Vanraj yells at Anupama and Kavya