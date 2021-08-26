Anupamaa Spoiler: Rakhi exposes Anupama’s deal with her; Leaves Shahs fuming

Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa has been all about some mind boggling twists and an impressive storyline. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead, the family drama has managed to win hearts since the first day and is witnessing some high voltage drama these days. So far, we saw Anupama (played by Rupali Ganguly) had been putting in efforts to meet the financial needs of the family. She takes a sigh of relief after Rakhi comes forward to help her. However, little did she know that Rakhi had some nasty intentions.

In the coming episode, Rakhi will be seen giving the Shahs a surprise visit as they were celebrating Raksha Bandhan. This will make Anupama a little tense as the Shahs aren’t aware of her deal with Rakhi. Although Rakhi assures Anupama that their secret is safe with her, the latter’s worst fear comes true after Rakhi exposes their deal in front of the family. Rakhi will tell the Shahs that Anupamaa took Rs 20 lakh from her against her side of the house as a mortgage. This revelation will leave the entire family shocked.

Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu Pandey) is mighty upset with Anupama and even expressed his disappointment against her. He will be seen telling Anupama that she had taken the revenge for all the pain and suffering that he gave her in 25 years in just one go. While everyone is miffed with Anupama, she will be seen explaining her side of the story to the family but in vain. It will be interesting to see how Anupama will regain her family’s trust in the coming episodes.

