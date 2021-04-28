Anupamaa SPOILER: Vanraj and Samar are shocked to find out about Anupama's illness

Anupamaa faints after meeting Vanraj at the resort, and after some tests, they discover that Anupama is not keeping well.

Anupamaa is at present the top-rated and one of the most viewed serials by the audience. The show focuses on the life and struggles of the main protagonist Anupama played by Rupali Ganguly. She is a housewife who is struggling to get recognition for herself in the family. Her problems increase when she realises that her husband is cheating on her. She gets heartbroken but collects herself to stay strong for her family. Now there is an introduction of a new twist in her life as she faints after meeting Vanraj.

In the recent plot of the show, Vanraj had gone missing, which makes everyone panic in the Shah house. They are looking for him everywhere and that's when they get a phone call that he is in a wellness center. Anupamaa and Paritosh rush to find him. They find him meditating in the wellness center, with the assistance of Dr. Advait. Anupamaa gets angry at him for going missing abruptly. Vanraj says he does not want to return and as he turns, he finds her unconscious on the ground. He immediately rushes her to Dr. Advait.

He first thinks that it is due to the tension and emotional stress, but when she gets some tests, Dr. Advait realises the real issue. He informs Vanraj that she has a tumor in the ovary and tells him that this is the first sign of her illness. Vanraj is shocked by the news and Samar also overhears the news, thus they both become emotional. Vanraj consoles him and tells him that Anupama has suffered her whole life, hence now they need to support her. They also decide to not tell this news to Anupama fearing that she will be depressed.

They call Pakhi and Baa to the resort and they also rename the room as ‘Anupama Ka Ghar’. Anupama senses that something is wrong and her family is hiding something from her. But does she find out the truth or not is yet to be discovered.

