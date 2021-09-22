Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj challenges Anuj for arm wrestling

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna, has been high on drama these days and the interesting twists have managed to keep the audience intrigued. So far, we saw that while Anuj (played by Gaurav Khanna) is happy to be reunited with Anupama (played by Rupali Ganguly), Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu Pandey) isn’t pleased with their proximity. In fact, he has been leaving no stone unturned to demean Anupama out of insecurity. However, Anuj doesn’t like Vanraj’s behaviour towards Anupama.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Shahs will be seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at their residence. And while there is a positive atmosphere, Vanraj makes sure to demean Anupama. Even post the Ganpati sthapana, while Baa will stop Anupamaa from doing the arti and will ask Kavya (played by Madalsa Sharma) to do it instead. On the other hand, when Kavya will be about to give prasad to Anupama, Vanraj will stop her and ask Kavya to give just one piece to Anupama. He later taunts Anupama that he should have the rest at her friend Anuj’s home and his words will leave Anupamaa shocked.

Later, the Shahs will be seen visiting Anuj’s house for Ganpati celebration, however, Vanraj and Paritosh chose to stay back. However, Anuj will later call Vanraj and will invite him. Later, Anupama will tell everyone how Anuj was very good at arm wrestling in college. Vanraj hears this and ends up challenges Anuj to arm wrestle with him. It will be interesting to see who will win this game of arm wrestling in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa.

Also Read: Anupamaa Spoilers: Anuj gets a hint of Vanraj’s growing insecurity