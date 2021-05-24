Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj gets insecure about Anupama’s growing proximity with Advait; Questions her about it

While Vanjraj has parted ways with Anupamaa, he seems to be quite jealous of her closeness with Advait.

Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa starrer Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead has been one of the most talked about family drama on Indian television. While the show has been acing the TRP list for months, it is coming up with another major twist in the coming episodes. So far, we have seen that Anupama (played by Rupali) and Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu) have parted ways and while the lady is enjoying her life, Vanraj, on the other hand, is getting more and more insecure.

Of late, we saw Anupama and Advait having a great camaraderie and their growing proximity and it is making Vanraj jealous. In fact, he even insulted Advait when he had come for Nandini and Samar's engagement. To note, Vanraj has been quite sure that Anupama wouldn’t be able to survive without him and he has taken it as a challenge. This isn’t all. He even told Kavya the same, however, Kavya questions him why is he getting bothered by their divorce, unlike Anupama. She also informs him that while her divorce with Aniruddh is set to be finalised soon, Kavya wants Vanraj to marry her soon.

Meanwhile, jealous of Anupamaa and Advait’s closeness, Vanjraj ends up confronting her. While Vanraj’s jealousy has got the audience intrigued, it will be interesting to see if Anupamaa will tell him the truth. Besides, the lady is also hiding the truth of her cancer diagnosis and it worth a wait as to when will she tell her family about the same and will it leave Baa and Vanraj apologetic?

