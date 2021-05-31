Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj goes missing ahead of his wedding with Kavya

In the upcoming episode, Kavya has threatened to file a complaint against Anupamaa and Shah family as Vanraj is missing ahead of his wedding.

Star Plus’ show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead, has been among the most successful family dramas on Indian television. In fact, the show has been ruling the TRP charts since its inception and has managed to keep the audience intrigued by its interesting twists in the storyline. On other hand, Vanraj’s family has told him that they won’t be attending his wedding with Kavya. Keeping up with this trajectory, Anupamaa is set to witness another big twist ahead of Vanraj and Kavya’s upcoming wedding which will bring a new change in the ongoing track.

So far, we have seen that Kavya has been keen to tie the knot with Vanraj and she hasn’t been leaving any stone unturned to make Anupamaa jealous. From asking Anupamaa to apply her bridal mehendi, to flaunting her wedding dress, she has been making all efforts to demean Anupamaa but the latter is unfazed by it. And while Kavya is excited about the wedding, in the recent episode, Vanraj will be going missing ahead of the wedding, leaving the bride to be confused. She will be seen approaching the Shah family to know about Vanraj’s whereabouts and even inquire Anupamaa about the same.

This isn’t all. She even threatened Anupamaa to file a complaint against her if Vanraj fails to come for the wedding. It will be interesting to see if Vanraj has deliberately left the wedding and will Kavya succeed in marrying him or will she file a case against Anupamaa and the Shah family.

Credits :Pinkvilla

