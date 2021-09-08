Anupamaa Spoiler: Is Vanraj jealous of Anupama’s friendship with Anuj Kapadia?

Star Plus’ popular family drama Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead, has been all about endless twists and high voltage drama. The show has managed to keep the audience intrigued since the first day and is all set to witness a new twist in the storyline soon. Recently, Anupamaa witnessed a major twist after the entry of Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna) who happens to be a rich businessman and is friends with Anupama (played by Rupali Ganguly).

On the other hand, the Shah family is indebted to Anuj for saving Samar’s life during an accident. So in order to express their gratitude, Shahs invite him for Janmasthami celebrations. Kavya (played by Madalsa) is excited to have Anuj in the house and asks Anupama to cook something good for her. She will also ask her that they should use such rich people and their friendship for their benefit. Meanwhile, as everyone is busy celebrating Janmashtami and dancing their hearts out, Anupama and Anuj will also shake a leg together which will leave Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu) fuming with jealousy.

Now in the upcoming episode, as the Shah’s bid adieu to Anuj and his kaka, Anupama will keep standing at the door. Soon Vanraj will lose his temper and will confront Anupama about Anuj. While he will get a befitting reply from Anupama, it is evident that he is jealous of Anuj and Anupama’s friendship. It will be interesting to see how Vanraj will handle this jealousy in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa.

