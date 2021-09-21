Anupamaa Spoilers: Anuj gets a hint of Vanraj’s growing insecurity

Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna has been witnessing some high voltage drama these days. The family drama witnessed a new turn after Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav) had entered Shahs’ lives and Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu) isn’t much pleased by his proximity with Anupama (played by Rupali). In fact, when Anupama decides to be business partners with Anuj, Vanraj couldn’t take it and insults the latter. Meanwhile, Anupama was seen meeting Anuj at his office and the two even exchanged numbers.

On the other hand, Baa decided to have a Ganpati celebration in the warehouse as well. Kavya tries to instigate Baa that Anupamaa didn’t turn up on time despite knowing about the pooja. Later, Gopi Kaka advises Anuj to call the Shahs for their Ganpati celebration to mark the new beginning. While Vanraj tells others to not go to the celebration, Babuji informs them that he will go. However, Kavya asked Vanraj not to call Anuj and told him that he should vent out his anger on Anupamaa and not Anuj.

Now, in the coming episode, Anuj will get a hint about Vanraj’s insecurity and will be seen discussing about it with Gopi Kaka. Anuj will tell Gopi Kaka that either Vanraj doesn't like Anupamaa succeeding or he doesn't like him. He also emphasises that he will not let Vanraj demean or insult Anupama. Meanwhile, Vanraj will remove all the special dishes by Anupama from his café. Clearly, he is doing it out of anger. But it will be interesting to see if it will resolve things for Vanraj.