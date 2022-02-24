Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama discusses Anuj’s marriage proposal with Bapuji

The popular show Anupamaa’s current track is getting more interesting. Anuj has proposed to Anupama for marriage. He tells her that it's not because of what Baa said or that he fears society, but he wants to take his relationship to the next step and wants to spend his life with her. He also tells her that she doesn't have any compulsion to say yes and she can take her time. Hearing his proposal, Anupama is happy and surprised. Anuj tells Anupama that he has waited 26 years for her and he has not proposed to her for family, for kids, or Malvika but for himself.

Anuj then tells her that his idea of romance is not throwing rose petals from a helicopter or going to Switzerland but for him it's about spending some quality time at home, watching TV, cutting vegetables. Both Anuj and Anupama become emotional. A little later, he gets a message from Samar and he tells Anupamaa that they need to leave. Meanwhile, at the Shah abode, Bapuji is checking his account statement and asks Baa about a policy worth Rs 35,000. She asks him why he needs so much money and that he can take it from Vanraj. But Bapuji leaves and goes to the bank.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Babuji brings many items from the market. Vanraj asks him what is it for, to which Samar tells him that Bapuji wants to throw a party. Later, Anupamaa tells Bapuji that Anuj has proposed to her for marriage.

