Anupamaa Spoilers: Anupama offers a job to Kavya and leaves Vanraj miffed

The popular family drama Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, Anupamaa has been all about some interesting twists and turns. The family drama has been witnessing an interesting track wherein Kavya (played by Madalsa Sharma) had returned to the Shah family and her return has left everyone shocked. While Nandini asks Kavya to leave for the US, Anupama (played by Rupali Ganguly) suggests her to get the answers for everything she has in her mind. This isn’t all. Anupamaa witnessed a major twist as Anupama offered a job to Kavya in her office.

Her decision left everyone shocked and Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu Pandey) was quite miffed to see Kavya in the office. While Anupama explains her decision saying Kavya deserves a second chance, Anuj (played by Gaurav Khanna) and Malvika appreciate Anupama’s decision and they hoped that Kavya and Vanraj work cordially. On the other hand, Nandini also tried to resolve issues with Samar and convince him to give their relationship a second thought. Meanwhile, Vanraj is visibly annoyed with Anupama’s decision to bring Kavya to office.

Now in the coming episode, Vanraj will come up with a business idea to open their restaurant in Mumbai. However, Anupama suggests that it will be beneficial to open a restaurant in Ahmedabad. To this, Anuj gives Anupama’s idea to go ahead. However, this leads to a conflict between Anuj and Malvika as the latter is of the opinion that he always gives a nod to Anupamaa’s ideas. This isn’t all. Malvika even calls him a ‘joru ka ghulam’. We wonder how Anuj will take this remark in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa.

