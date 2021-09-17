Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama says she is heroine of her life; Vanraj threatens to not letting her succeed

The show Anupama has been trending on social media recently owing to the latest plot twist. Now, it is seen that Anupama gets a chance to work for herself. Anupama has decided to live her life as she signs the partnership agreement with Anuj Kapadia. But it seems like Vanraj is not pleased with Anupama climbing the ladder of success with some other person.

In the recent episode, it was seen that Devika motivated Anupama, hence she got convinced to sign the partnership agreement with Anju Kapadia. But her family members are not happy with her decision. Vanraj tries to bestow his authority as he asks her how dare she signs it when he had said no. But Anupamaa is unaffected by this and says that she is no longer Anupamaa Vanraj Shah and can do whatever she feels right.

Baa is seen supporting Vanraj as she tells her that she shouldn't have signed it considering Anuj Kapadia has a crush on her. But Anupama says to everyone that, for her, the only thing that matters is what she feels, what she thinks. Vanraj gets agitated and tells her to not act like a heroine, but Anupama says that she is the heroine of her life, hence she will do as she wishes.