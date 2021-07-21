Anupamaa Spoilers: Anupama teaches a lesson to Pakhi post her outrageous behaviour

Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead, has been one of the most talked about family dramas on Indian television. The show has managed to win a lot of appreciation with its interesting twists and turns and has even got the audience intrigued since the first day itself. Interestingly, Anupamaa has been witnessing some high voltage drama of late wherein Anupama is trying her best to keep her family together irrespective of the circumstances.

So far, we saw that Anupama (played by Rupali) and Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu) have come together and have opened a dance academy and a café. While many students took admission in Anupama’s academy, Vanraj manages to get just one customer a day which disappoints them. However, the driver reveals that Vanraj made a good business through online orders. This leaves Anupama, Samar and Mamaji ecstatic. However, much to everyone’s surprise, it was Pakhi and her friends who had placed the order. To note, Pakhi’s friends had come to visit her and she was seen cribbing about her mother being too busy to teach her dance.

However, Baa interrupts her and tells them that it is because she is busy with household chores, her job at school and also her dance academy. On the other hand, while Anupama and Vanraj are shocked to know about Pakhi placing the order from Vanraj’s café, adding to their surprise, Pakhi tells her mother to throw away the remaining food.

Upset with her behaviour, Anupama will be seen teaching Pakhi a lesson in the upcoming episode. She will ask Pakhi to burn some money because she will be doing the same while throwing away the food from her father's cafe. However, Kavya will come to Pakhi’s rescue and ask Anupama not to make a big deal out of it and that she will pay the money along with tip. It will be interesting to see if Pakhi will understand what Anupama is trying to teach her or will she be influenced by Kavya.

