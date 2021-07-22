Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama & Vanraj distribute pamphlets on the street; Rakhi sees them

The show Anupamaa has been winning the audience's heart from the first day. The show features Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead role. It is currently high on drama. Recently, we saw that Kavya has lost her job and her husband Vanraj has started a new café business. Anupama has also opened her dance academy. Both are working hard for their business. Anupama’s academy is doing nice while Vanraj is facing some problems. But he has not lost his hope and is making efforts.

In the recent episode, Vanraj was quite happy after he received a big order. But later Anupama gets to know that it was ordered by Pakhi. Her friends had come over and she got the food delivered for them, but they wasted most of it. Anupama couldn't bear it and decides to teach Pakhi a lesson. She tries to make her understand that food shouldn't be wasted. She should think about the farmers and if not about them then she should think about her father who is trying to run a business.

But not just Pakhi, even Kavya refused to understand it. And when Vanraj saw Pakhi upset, even he spoke against Anupama. He said that she shouldn't make a big deal out of such a small issue. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupama helps Vanraj in distributing some pamphlets on the streets. Rakhi was at the same place with a friend who taunted her about it. Will Rakhi create an issue about it?

